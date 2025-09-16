Toastique Continues Texas Expansion with October Grand Opening in Austin at The Domain

The Gourmet Toast, Juice and Coffee Bar Concept Will Celebrate with Giveaways on Opening Day

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout the Lone Star State with the upcoming launch of its new location in Austin. Set to open on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, Suite 100, the store will welcome the community by rewarding the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Toastique Austin will be housed inside The Domain, a premiere shopping destination in the north end of the city, where it will feature the brand's fresh, modern dining experience. Customers will find a robust menu with items like smoothies, cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, coffee, espresso, and more. Also ready to be served are Toastique's namesake gourmet toasts served in sweet and savory flavors including Avocado Smash, PB Crunch, Smoked Salmon, and Tomato Burrata. The store will be led by local Austinite Emerson Del Aguila who envisions his space to serve as a welcoming hub for families, students, professionals, and weekend athletes.

"Our family loves Austin, good food and bringing people together, and we wanted a spot where you can eat exceptionally well, fast, without compromise," said Del Aguila. "We're excited to add something that's health-forward, energizing and genuinely hospitable to the neighborhood: a daily ritual that fits Austin's pace and leaves people feeling better than when they walked in. "

When it comes to the menu at his store, Del Aguila seeks to partner with Texas-based producers whenever possible for the nourishing dishes, which are all made in-house using only premium, seasonal ingredients. In addition to building a supportive, local team, a focus for Toastique Austin will be to give back through school and community partnerships as it continues to cement its place in the community.

Toastique Austin will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/austin-the-domain . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiqueaustinthedomain .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

