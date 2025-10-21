Toastique to Open New Detroit Location this November

The Gourmet Café Will Celebrate the Downtown Store with Giveaways and Week-Long Offers

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion throughout the Midwest with the upcoming opening of its newest store in Detroit. Located in Martius Park at 89 Monroe Street, Toastique will welcome the public in for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 8am-5pm. The first 100 guests through the doors will be rewarded with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Located steps from the bustling Campus Martius, Toastique Detroit will offer a fresh, modern dining experience with a health-centric menu. This includes its signature line of innovative toasts, handcrafted smoothie and acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, coffee, espresso, and more. All items are as delicious as they are nutritious, made in-house using high-end, responsibly sourced ingredients. The location will be managed by local residents and siblings—Nour Kanaan, Sarah Kanaan, Hanadi Kanaan, Aya Kanaan, Abbas Kanaan, and Zeinab Ballout—who are passionate about bringing Toastique's menu to a new audience.

"We've selected Detroit as our first Toastique location because we felt like the city really needed something like this; there's so much growth happening here but not many quick and healthy options for people working or living downtown," said Kanaan. "The focus on clean ingredients, vibrant dishes and great-tasting food really spoke to us. Everything on the menu has a purpose behind it—every ingredient is there for a reason, and it's all nutrient-packed and full of benefits."

The siblings also say they hope to turn Toastique Detroit into a space where people can relax, enjoy and be part of a community. This includes collaborations with local artists, small businesses and nearby organizations through events, partnerships and initiatives that highlight Detroit's creativity and diversity. With the store's elevated menu, they hope to grow the Toastique brand locally and share their passion for mindful eating while creating accessibility for healthier food options.

"We're very focused on building a loyal customer base who feels like they're part of the Toastique family," said Ballout. "We really want to make our first location something special that people keep coming back to, where you not only get to eat something delicious but something that's actually good for you too."

In addition to grand opening day, customers at Toastique Detroit can take advantage of special offers including:

Sunday 11/9 Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+

Monday 11/10 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)

Tuesday 11/11 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchase

Wednesday 11/12 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)

Toastique Detroit will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit FB. Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

