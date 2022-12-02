SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Web3 venture capital fund, Blockchain Founders Fund, announced today that Tobias Bauer, on his three year anniversary with the firm, will be promoted to Partner. Since joining the firm, Tobias has emerged as a leader and has been integral to the firm's growth. Tobias continues to work closely with management in identifying high growth potential pre-seed and seed stage web3 and blockchain startups.

Tobias Bauer Introduced as New Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund commented, "Tobi has brought extensive value to the fund in all aspects and we couldn't be more proud to have him as a Partner in the fund. He has been instrumental in helping us identify exceptional companies to invest in, and has been a key contributor to the portfolio's overall health. We are thrilled to have him as a Partner."

Tobias is also an active public speaker and thought leader representing the firm globally at conferences and events. He is also a startup mentor for 500 Startups, APX, PlugAndPlay, NUMA New York, Alchemist Accelerator, and a Venture Partner of Republic.

Tobias said, "I am very honoured to be a Partner and be on this journey with such an experienced team, limited partners, and founder network. Aly and Mansoor are pioneers in the space and have built an amazing firm that's continuously challenging the status quo. I look forward to helping them continue their groundbreaking work, supporting founders to build great companies."

Tobias grew up in the small village of Oberammergau, Germany with a growth mindset and a curiosity to explore the world. He has since lived in 9 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, thriving in new environments, honing his leadership skills, values, and learning from different cultures.

Prior to joining Blockchain Founders Fund, Tobias worked in China on the investment team of Orbit Startups (formerly Chinaccelerator), one of the global elite accelerator programs operated by the venture fund SOSV with $1.3B+ AUM. He met Blockchain Founders Fund Partners, Aly, and Mansoor Madhavji in Shanghai and joined the firm in December 2019 as an intern. Tobias made an immediate impact with his initiative, work ethic, and long term thinking. He was awarded multiple promotions to Associate, Head of Partnerships, Principal and now to Partner.

Mansoor commented, "I'm most excited about this announcement because, we have been through some bull and bear cycles, we've learned, laughed and grown a lot together, and consider us family. This is a major milestone and recognition of the accomplishments to date and a step in the journey toward the achievements we will have as partners."

