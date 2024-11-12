TOBLERONE® Introduces the Crown Jewel of the Holiday Season

New TOBLERONE Truffles Offer Sweet Indulgence for Gift Giving

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, TOBLERONE unveils the latest addition to its "Never Square" line of premium chocolates: TOBLERONE Truffles. These luxurious truffles are a gem-sized version of the classic taste of TOBLERONE. Each individually wrapped truffle is great for delighting the chocolate lover in your life with a sophisticated milk chocolate treat or indulging in a moment to yourself amidst the holiday hustle.

TOBLERONE TOBLERONE TOBLERONE

TOBLERONE Truffles feature the iconic TOBLERONE milk chocolate shell, filled with a velvety chocolatey center and crunchy bits of honey and almond nougat. Each diamond-shaped truffle is individually wrapped in vibrant gold foil, making them an elegant gift for a loved one or a sparkling addition to holiday tablescapes.

"The holiday season is a wonderful time to bring the gift of TOBLERONE Truffles to U.S. consumers," said Candyce Jefferson, Senior Brand Manager of U.S. Chocolate, Mondelēz International. "With TOBLERONE's signature flavor blended as a truffle in the iconic shape of a diamond, TOBLERONE Truffles will elevate any holiday occasion."

TOBLERONE Truffles will be available the week of November 25 exclusively at Costco nationwide in an elegant, tapered gold box, containing more than 50 individually wrapped Truffles for $11.99. In-store sampling and supporting promotions will be available in select markets. For more information about TOBLERONE, please visit https://www.mondelezinternational.com/our-brands/TOBLERONE/.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelēz International