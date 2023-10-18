TOCA and FC Dallas Youth Announce Player Development Partnership

TOCA Technology to be installed in the UMB Bank Performance Center, powered by FC Dallas Youth

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA , the world's leading tech-enabled soccer experiences company and largest operator of indoor soccer training centers in North America, today announced a partnership with the FC Dallas Youth Soccer Club to develop the next generation of soccer players.

As part of this multi-year deal, TOCA will install its proprietary training technology in the UMB Bank Performance Center, home to FC Dallas Youth, in Frisco, Texas. The technology will be used for professional player development and on-site evaluation for youth players. The partners will also co-develop team training programs for youth players that will be operated in all TOCA Soccer Training Centers in Dallas. TOCA is the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in the region.

"TOCA's proprietary training technology is the gold-standard for player development. I am delighted by the endorsement of FC Dallas Youth, a premier youth soccer club," said TOCA founder and two-time USMNT player Eddie Lewis. "TOCA is proud to be an official training partner of Major League Soccer and a leader in the development of the next generation of North American players," added TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama.

This announcement comes on the heels of a historic 10-year partnership TOCA announced with Major League Soccer in October to grow the sport and develop the next generation of soccer players in North America ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"TOCA's training technology simply works and the real time data collected is invaluable," said FC Dallas Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Smith. "We are excited to install this proprietary technology in our performance center and to customize a curriculum for our players in TOCA Soccer Centers in North Texas."

TOCA was founded in 2016 by USMNT World Cup player and former MLS/English Premier League midfielder, Eddie Lewis. TOCA is led by a world-class management team and its Board of Directors is comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf Entertainment Group; Abby Wambach, USWNT World Cup winner; Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas; and Julie Haddon, NWSL Chief Marketing Officer.

ABOUT TOCA

TOCA is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. The company operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, a growing network of innovative soccer training centers for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue. For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

ABOUT FC DALLAS YOUTH SOCCER CLUB

The FC Dallas Youth Soccer Club is one of the leading youth soccer clubs in the United States and provides opportunities for kids of all ages and levels from Juniors to MLS NEXT and WPSL. The FC Dallas Academy has produced 35 Homegrown players that have gone on to play for the FC Dallas first team while the FC Dallas Girls 2006 ECNL RL won its second consecutive 2006 ECNL Regional League National Championship title in 2023. The boys U13 and U12 and girls U16 Academy teams won their Dallas Cup divisions in 2023.

ABOUT THE UMB BANK PERFORMANCE CENTER

The UMB Bank Performance Center is a state-of-the-art indoor training facility that provides indoor training fields and skills training through cutting edge technology for FC Dallas Youth, Academy and first team players.

