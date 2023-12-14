TOCA FOOTBALL ACQUIRES QUAD INDOOR SPORTS, EXPANDING ITS CHICAGOLAND SOCCER ECOSYSTEM

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA) , the world's leading tech-enabled soccer experiences company and the largest operator of indoor soccer training centers in North America, today announced the acquisition of Quad Indoor Sports. TOCA currently operates a total of 15 soccer centers in the Midwest including a 90,000-square-foot facility in Naperville, IL, and recently announced a historic partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) to inspire and develop the next generation of soccer players in North America.

Quad Indoor Sports is leveraging TOCA's first-of-its-kind technology to drive rapid improvement in soccer and take its current community's development to the next level. This partnership will further underscore TOCA's position as a premier soccer center operator considering the important role Chicago plays in the sports industry overall.

Renamed, TOCA Evanston Soccer & Sports Centers, the 65,000 Sq Ft facility offers a broad range of soccer classes and training starting from a child's very first touch, through youth classes and clinics and youth and adult league play. TOCA will introduce its best in class, technology backed, individual soccer training in 2024. Developed by USMNT World Cup player and former MLS midfielder, Eddie Lewis, TOCA's proprietary technology and soccer training curriculum improves players of all levels, and is used by some of the best professional teams and players around the world.

"We are dedicated to ensuring the long-term growth and development of soccer," said Hammond Moore, President of TOCA Soccer. "Quad Indoor Sports is widely recognized as a premier sport and athletic training center, and we look forward to enhancing soccer training by integrating our proprietary TOCA training technology and continuing our growth within the Chicagoland community."

