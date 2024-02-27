US NATIONAL SOCCER SUPERSTARS, ALYSSA AND GISELE THOMPSON, BECOME STAKEHOLDERS IN TOCA FOOTBALL

Thompson sisters will inspire the next generation of players using TOCA's soccer-training technology

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA) , the world's leading tech-enabled soccer experiences company, today announced a partnership with US national and Angel City FC stars, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson. Both sisters trained at TOCA during their youth and have signed a multiyear deal, becoming stakeholders in the company.

Gisele and Alyssa Thompson at TOCA Football.

Alyssa and Gisele aim to closely collaborate with TOCA to promote and grow soccer in North America, inspiring young athletes. "We're thrilled to partner with TOCA," exclaimed Alyssa Thompson. "Having experienced the training and development at TOCA Costa Mesa ourselves, we are delighted that young players can have the same opportunities to learn and improve their skills." Gisele Thompson added: "We take immense pride in inspiring young athletes to stay dedicated and give their best effort every day."

Last year, Alyssa Thompson signed a three-year contract with Angel City FC, making her the first high school player to be selected with the top pick in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) draft. Following in her sister's footsteps, high school senior Gisele Thompson recently signed for Angel City FC too.

"Partnering with the Thompson sisters exemplifies TOCA's commitment to advancing women's soccer," said Abby Wambach, two-time Women's World Cup Winner and TOCA Board Director. "By harnessing tech-enabled training, TOCA supports sports development, and having Alyssa and Gisele as ambassadors will further assist young players in honing their skills."

The Thompson sisters have achieved remarkable success off the pitch too. They were the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike and their new stake in TOCA is their first step into equity partnerships, and elevates their position amongst the most trailblazing young athletes in sports.

"Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are true trailblazers, both on and off the pitch." stated Yoshi Maruyama, CEO of TOCA. "Their passion for the sport and their dedication to serving as role models for the next generation of athletes and fans perfectly align with TOCA's mission."

In addition to the Thompson sisters, TOCA's ambassadors include England Football team captains, Harry Kane and Leah Williamson. With the involvement of these talented players, TOCA is uniquely positioned to develop the next generation of soccer players and to grow the sport.

ABOUT TOCA

TOCA is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, a growing network of innovative soccer training centers for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue. The company was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis, led by a Board of Directors comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry, including: Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, US Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of NWSL. For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

