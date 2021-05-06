TOCA Football Opens its First Tennessee Soccer Center in Nashville

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, announced the opening of its first Tennessee location in the greater Nashville area. Launching May 15, 2021, the indoor soccer center known as TOCA Nashville is located within the TOA Sports Performance Center in Franklin, TN, a 171,000 square-foot sports plex which serves as the home for some of the region's largest and most vibrant sports clubs.

TOCA Nashville features 14 state-of-the-art TOCA training studios powered by TOCA Touch Trainers, TOCA Smart Targets, and the TOCA Pathway Player Development Program. The location also features 3 fields which will host a myriad of youth and adult leagues and sports events year-round.

As the hub for youth sports in Middle Tennessee, the TOA Sports Performance Center already has a vibrant community of multiple sports leagues and TOCA looks forward to adding to the rich community of sports enthusiasts and those beginning and growing in their soccer journeys, integrating its proprietary technologies to take the playing experience to the next level.

TOCA Founder and Ex-professional soccer player, Eddie Lewis said: "The significance of youth sports has never been greater. At TOCA, we believe players of all ages and abilities can thrive within our innovative centers. With the sports community finally getting back into the game after months of restrictions, it's more important than ever for parents to bring their families in for the incredible social and healthy competitive opportunities available."

"TOCA Sport is dedicated to bringing our innovations to regions that show incredible potential to grow and nurture amazing soccer talent and to those that have a love for the sport. With the Nashville Soccer Club MLS expansion team playing their inaugural season just last year, we are proud to weave TOCA into the fabric of the Nashville soccer community," Hammond Moore, President of TOCA Sport.

"We're thrilled to have TOCA joining our vibrant and spirited sports network, integrating their cutting-edge technology into our center and providing such innovative training options for soccer enthusiasts," said Trey Kirby, TOA Sports Performance Center. "We know that the TOA community will love TOCA's offerings and will actively embrace them to drive the future of the sport."

TOCA Board Director and Soccer Hall of Famer Abby Wambach added, "TOCA is committed to providing players and fans the opportunity to practice and play in a unique, highly specialized manner. I'm excited to share the joy of soccer with everyone in the Nashville area, regardless of age, background or skill-level."

TOCA will be hosting Club Only events. These can be scheduled through the main number at 629-235-7373.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, TOCA Football, Inc. is a soccer-focused, technology-enabled experience company that aims to transform the sports experience and to build communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA provides an authentic soccer experience on demand, making players better and getting fans playing. This shared TOCA experience is the basis of a global, inclusive TOCA community in which we all share our love of the World's Game. TOCA is backed by more than $65 million of capital raised through multiple fundraisings. TOCA was named to Forbes' list of Top 500 Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*Limited to one free session only per person.

