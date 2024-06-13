TOCA introduces World Cup veteran, MLS Cup-winning superstar Kellyn Acosta as newest stakeholder

Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Men's National Team midfielder joins TOCA as an Ambassador to grow the game

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world's leading tech-enabled soccer experiences company, is excited to announce its partnership with U.S. Men's National Team midfielder and Major League Soccer Cup champion Kellyn Acosta. Acosta — a champion for club and country and 2022 World Cup veteran — recently joined Chicago Fire FC after successful seasons with FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids, and Los Angeles Football Club.

Kellyn Acosta at TOCA Football's Naperville Facility.

"TOCA is such an amazing company and it offers a training tool that is a game-changer for players everywhere," Acosta said. "Seeing the technology and process in action is incredible, and players are able to see their own improvements in real-time, which is something I wish I had when I was developing as a player. TOCA is a perfect partner for me — as a player, a father, a member of my local community and so much more. I can't wait to build something special."

This announcement comes on the heels of TOCA's strategic 10-year partnership with MLS. TOCA's proprietary soccer training technologies will be featured alongside the 2024 MLS All-Star Week .

"TOCA is thrilled to partner with Kellyn Acosta, one of the most decorated American soccer players," said TOCA CEO Yoshi Maruyama. "His passion for soccer and his commitment to giving back to the community align perfectly with TOCA's mission of making soccer accessible to everyone. We are honored to collaborate with Kellyn to expand TOCA's reach across the United States and inspire the next generation of soccer players."

