TOCA TO PARTNER WITH MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER TO BRING TOCA SOCIAL TO THE U.S.

TOCA Social Dallas to Open in 2025 in Advance of the 2026 World Cup



COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, today announced their plan to partner with Major League Soccer (MLS) to bring TOCA Social to the U.S. in advance of the World Cup. TOCA Social Dallas is set to open at The Colony's Grandscape in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area in the summer of 2025.

TOCA Social Experience

TOCA Social combines the best of soccer, entertainment and world-class dining, creating a unique and immersive experience for players of all ages and skill levels. With state-of-the-art venue and innovative soccer-based games, TOCA Social aims to revolutionize how fans engage with the sport. TOCA Social Dallas will be the first venue in the U.S., setting the stage for a nationwide expansion.

"We are excited to partner with TOCA to bring TOCA Social to the United States," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures. "This innovative concept will provide a unique and interactive experience for our fans, further enhancing their connection to the sport we all love. Our goal is to add innovation to soccer in the U.S. as we prepare for the upcoming World Cup."

The first TOCA Social venue opened in London to huge success and was recently named winner of the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards. The second venue opened in Birmingham, England this June. In addition, TOCA announced a joint venture with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to expand TOCA Social venues throughout Europe and a franchise deal with Ventura Entertainment to open TOCA Social venues across Mexico.

TOCA Social Dallas is the beginning of a planned expansion across major U.S. cities, as TOCA aims to bring its unique blend of soccer and entertainment to a wider audience. TOCA already operates 5 TOCA Soccer Centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and has a strategic partnership with MLS club, FC Dallas.

"We are thrilled to open our first American TOCA Social in Dallas," said Yoshi Maruyama, CEO of TOCA. "Dallas is an amazing market with a deep passion for soccer and entertainment. As a host of the World Cup and building on TOCA's existing presence and partnership with FC Dallas, it is the perfect location to showcase TOCA Social. Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences that blend soccer, technology, and social entertainment."

The announcement of TOCA Social arrives during a momentous period for MLS, with North America serving as the epicenter of the sport, playing host to key events including the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and FIFA World Cup taking place in 2026.

About TOCA Football:

TOCA Football is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, dedicated to transforming how players and fans engage with the sport. TOCA operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of indoor soccer training centers in North America for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue, currently operating at The O2 in London and the Bullring in Birmingham.

The company was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis and is led by CEO Yoshi Maruyama, a leisure industry veteran. The Board of Directors includes transformative leaders from the sports industry, such as Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, U.S. Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of NWSL. For more information, visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com . MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app .

