TOCA Football Raises $40M Funding to Accelerate Further Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world's only technology-enabled soccer experiences and entertainment company, today announced the completion of its Series E funding round, totaling $40 million. Leading the round are current investors WestRiver Group (WRG), RNS TOCA Partners LLC, and D2 Futbol Investors, LLC., who are joined by a group of new investors including Jared Smith, co-founder and former COO of Experience Management (XM) company Qualtrics. This round brings TOCA's total capital raised to $105 million.

TOCA, which currently operates 14 sport centers featuring its proprietary training technologies, has an aggressive growth plan to open 12 new sport centers in the next 12 months. In addition, the company will launch TOCA Social, the world's first gamified soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue, at The O2 in London at the end of July 2021. This is the first of many such experiential entertainment venues to be launched at premium locations.

"We are on pace to quadruple our revenue over the next 12 months and closing our Series E is another significant step in support of the company's growth. With plans to nearly double our footprint of TOCA sport centers this year and the opening of our first TOCA Social, we look forward to delivering our unique soccer experiences to more people in more places across the globe," said Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA CEO.

"It is exciting to see how TOCA is transforming the intersection of sports and entertainment and bringing innovative experiences to new communities," said TOCA Co-Chairman Erik Anderson, Founder and CEO of WRG and former Executive Chairman of Topgolf International, Inc. "This innovation advances our mission of making soccer a more inclusive and accessible game," added Anderson.

Investor Jared Smith concluded, "I love the TOCA experience! It's a disruptive sports entertainment business, led by a great team, that uses technology to unlock mass participation in the World's largest sport."

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, TOCA Football, Inc. is a technology-enabled soccer experiences and entertainment company that aims to transform the sports experience and to build communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA provides an authentic soccer experience on demand, making players better and getting more people to play. This shared TOCA experience is the basis of a global, inclusive TOCA community in which we all share our love of the World's most popular sport.

TOCA was founded in 2014 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis. He led the development of TOCA's training platform, which employs a proprietary ball machine, digitalized targets and a data-enhanced app to create a welcoming environment for players at every level. TOCA recently opened new sport centers in the Chicagoland area, Nashville, and Dallas, and added US Women's National Champion, Abby Wambach, to its board.

TOCA was named to Forbes' list of Top 500 Startup Employers in 2020 and was recently nominated for a Football Business Award in innovation, alongside LaLiga-Vizrt, EA Sports, Vodafone and others.

For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For TOCA Social, please visit www.toca.social and on Instagram @tocasocial

