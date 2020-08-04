TOCA Football To Open The World's First Soccer Entertainment Venue In London

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a global sports and entertainment company, will launch the world's first soccer entertainment venue, TOCA Social, in a 30,000 sq.ft. site at London's The O2, Europe's leading live entertainment and retail destination.

TOCA Social is the world's first soccer entertainment concept that features inclusive gaming experiences which leverage TOCA's proprietary Touch Trainer and AI-enabled computer vision technologies, state-of-the art customized games, modern chef-driven food and beverages, and world-class social events. TOCA partnered with Gensler, the world's leading design and architecture firm, to develop a one-of-a-kind, immersive soccer environment.

"TOCA is revolutionizing the way players and fans around the world will experience soccer, the world's most popular sport," said Erik Anderson, TOCA Co-Chairman and Founder and CEO of WestRiver Group. "We have assembled a winning team of leaders from the worlds of sports, entertainment and technology to create world-class, authentic, soccer experiences in both training and social settings."

"We are thrilled to select The O2 in London to debut TOCA Social, the world's first soccer entertainment experience, which will transform soccer from a sport regularly played by only a small portion of the fans into a lifetime connection of active participation, fun, play and community for everyone," said Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA's CEO. Maruyama brings three decades of proven leadership in leisure and entertainment, having led the global expansion of Universal Studios theme parks and DreamWorks Animation's branded experiences.

"The O2 is Europe's most iconic family leisure and retail destination, welcoming millions of visitors annually from the UK and throughout the world," Alex Harman, President of TOCA Social, said. "It is the perfect launchpad for our mission to bring the joy of playing soccer to everyone."

"We are delighted to welcome TOCA Social to The O2, a great endorsement of the venue as the leading retail and leisure destination in London," Alistair Wood, Executive VP Real Estate and Development at AEG Europe, said. "TOCA Social will become a major cornerstone as we further develop The O2, adding to a mix that already includes London's largest cinema complex and the great retail offering in Icon Outlet, alongside the world's leading music venue."

TOCA was founded by Eddie Lewis, a two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder who developed much of TOCA's proprietary, user-centric technologies and training experiences. TOCA has been building engaging, sport training locations in North America (TOCA Sport), where players can receive 10x the number of quality touches they would have in a game during a 50-minute training session. TOCA currently owns 12 soccer training centers in Southern California, the Pacific Northwest (including Vancouver, B.C.) and Georgia, and has 18 affiliates throughout North America.

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, TOCA Football, Inc. is a soccer-focused, technology enabled experience company that aims to transform the sports experience and to build communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA provides an authentic soccer experience on demand, making players better and getting fans playing. This shared TOCA experience is the basis of a global, inclusive TOCA community in which we all share our love of the World's Game. TOCA is backed by more than $50M of capital raised through multiple fundraisings. TOCA's shareholders and board consist of the lead shareholder and former CEO of Topgolf, family offices of founders of Farallon Capital Management and Avid Exchange, former or current C-Suite officers from Lululemon and Sea World Parks & Entertainment. For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

