TOCA RAISES APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION IN FUNDING TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL EXPANSION

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA) , the world's leading soccer experience company, today announced that it has raised approximately $100 million in private offerings to accelerate its global growth by investing in new technologies, upgrading its TOCA Soccer training centers, and opening additional soccer-themed TOCA Social entertainment venues.

TOCA raised its Series F round from both existing shareholders and new investors. Notably, Jim Kavanaugh, founder and CEO of World Wide Technology (WWT) and co-owner of the professional soccer team St. Louis CITY SC, and members of his leadership team; Bill Anderson, former chairman and CEO of Anderson Holdings, founder of First Beverage Group, and founder of June Street Capital; Jared Smith, co-founder of Qualtrics; and chess grandmaster and soccer enthusiast Magnus Carlsen all participated in the round, as did existing investor and England Men's National Team captain Harry Kane. Kane recently renewed his collaboration agreement with TOCA and will continue to serve as a key brand ambassador.

TOCA raised additional funds for the construction of its first U.S. TOCA Social entertainment venue. TOCA, in partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS), recently announced plans to open their Texas-based venue at The Colony's Grandscape, in advance of the 2026 World Cup. TOCA Social currently operates at London's The O2 and Birmingham's Bullring & Grand Central. Earlier this year, TOCA also announced a partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to open TOCA Social venues in Continental Europe and its first franchise deal in Mexico with Ventura Entertainment. These venues are planned to open in London, Paris, and Monterrey in 2025.

New investor Jim Kavanaugh shared his enthusiasm for TOCA's future, stating, "TOCA's unique approach—combining personalized, data-driven training with engaging, soccer-themed entertainment—has captivated a global audience, from elite athletes to young players discovering the game for the first time. With a presence in key markets, TOCA is poised to redefine the future of soccer on a global scale."

TOCA co-chairman and WestRiver Group founder and CEO, Erik Anderson stated, "I am excited to welcome our new shareholders and to work with WWT as a key technology partner. Their exceptional experience in propelling the world's largest and most innovative organizations will be vital in driving TOCA's growth."

"Soccer is the world's most popular sport with massive tailwinds for growth in the U.S.," said Yoshi Maruyama, CEO of TOCA. "This new capital infusion empowers us to scale our brand and to bring our cutting-edge training methods and immersive experiences to millions of guests around the world. We are incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence of our investors, both old and new, as we unlock our strategic vision with our partner MLS, who share our passion for advancing the beautiful game."

About TOCA Football, Inc.

TOCA Football, Inc. is the world's leading soccer experience company, transforming the sport and building communities that inspire everybody to play the beautiful game. TOCA operates two primary businesses: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of tech-enabled soccer training centers in North America with 39 locations, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venues, currently operating in London and Birmingham.

Founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis, TOCA is led by CEO Yoshi Maruyama, a seasoned leader in the leisure industry. TOCA's Board of Directors includes influential figures in sports and business such as Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf; Abby Wambach, U.S. Women's National Champion; Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon; and Julie Haddon, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of the National Women's Soccer League. The company is also backed by MLS and Harry Kane, captain of the Men's England National Team. For more information, visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. To learn more about TOCA Social, visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

