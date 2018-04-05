TOCA robot delivers over 10 million soccer balls

"TOCA means Touch" and is often referred to in soccer as a player's ability to control the ball. What started out as a personal training secret, for former 15-year professional player Eddie Lewis, turned into a training platform of products and services. The TOCA platform was built upon the small-ball philosophy that Lewis used to increase his own precision and playing skills. The TOCA Touch Trainer, a ball delivery machine that uses a smaller lighter ball, can be used in hundreds of training simulations via the TOCA Training app.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have built here at TOCA," said Eddie Lewis, TOCA Football founder and president. "The TOCA platform is helping players dramatically improve their game. Players are using TOCA's technology to train smarter and more efficiently. I'm confident this technology will continue to greatly impact player development in the U.S. and internationally."

TOCA aims to disrupt the traditional soccer training market with a unique focus on individualized training. TOCA burst onto the scene in the fall of 2014 with its first training facility and rapidly expanded across the U.S. with 17 Training Centers in eight states and has more than 30 schools and pro teams utilizing the training platform. TOCA has also expanded internationally with partnerships in 11 different countries worldwide.

"It took a few years to get out of the incubation phase of the business, where we really honed our products and training philosophy," Lewis said. "TOCA has come far in the past five quarters, and we are aggressively investing in and scaling our business. Look for big things to come in the near future."

