TOCA Skills Showcase to Take Place During 2024 MLS All-Star Week

TOCA and MLS partner to host coast-to-coast competition with winners facing off in exhibition alongside the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA) , a world-leading, tech-enabled soccer experience company today announced the TOCA Skills Showcase exhibition will take place at the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23 in Columbus, Ohio.

TOCA, which kicked off a historic 10-year partnership with Major League Soccer last year, is offering young athletes aged 7-18 the chance to display their talents and compete head-to-head between skills challenges at the coveted MLS event at Lower.com Field — the home of the very first franchise in MLS history, the Columbus Crew.

The TOCA Skills Showcase, a nationwide competition taking place at 20 different TOCA Soccer centers across 11 different American markets, will spotlight challenges using TOCA's revolutionary training technologies designed to simulate the skills required by the world's best players. From shooting to first touch, volleys, and more, this competition will provide a true test of talent.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 2024 TOCA Skills Showcase, which offers an exciting opportunity for young players across the U.S.," said TOCA founder Eddie Lewis. "Every participant will have the chance to experience what it feels like to be a professional player, with the top performers earning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Columbus for the 2024 MLS All-Star Week. We are excited to continue growing the game in collaboration with MLS."

Earlier this year, TOCA introduced its technologies in FC Dallas' Performance Center. This will be the first time that TOCA's technologies will be presented on the global stage.

"Our collaboration and partnership with TOCA allows us to grow soccer in creative and innovative ways," said Jen Cramer, MLS Executive Vice President, Partnership Marketing. "Seeing experiences like the TOCA Skills Showcase come to life underscores MLS and our partners' commitment to offering entertaining soccer activities at the local level to ensure kids remain excited and engaged with the sport."

To participate in the 2024 TOCA Skills Showcase, young athletes can visit any TOCA Center (full listing available here ) for their free Baseline Session and entry into the competition.

About TOCA

TOCA is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, a growing network of innovative soccer training centers for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue. The company was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis and is led by a Board of Directors comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry, including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, U.S. Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of NWSL. For more information, please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 29th season in 2024 – features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app .

