TODAY: MOLSON COORS TEAMSTERS TO RALLY IN TEXAS AFTER NEARLY MONTH-LONG STRIKE

O'Brien, Zuckerman to Join 420 Brewery Workers Fighting for Fair Contract

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman will join rank-and-file Molson Coors Teamsters in Fort Worth, Texas, for a rally today, March 17, to demand a fair contract and an end to the nearly month-long strike.

On Feb. 17, the 420 brewery workers were forced onto the picket line after the beer giant made an insulting 99-cent pay package proposal. Molson Coors has remained unwilling to reach a strong, respectful agreement with the men and women who brew, package, and warehouse the beer.

As the Teamsters keep the pressure on this multibillion-dollar corporation to do right by its American workforce, union families in Texas are asking the public not to drink Molson Coors products until workers are given the wages and benefits they've earned.

WHO: Molson Coors Teamsters

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien

Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman

Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President Brent Taylor

Elected leaders and rank-and-file members of Teamsters Local 997

U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX, 30th)

Texas State Rep. Cassandra Hernandez (TX-HD 115)

Fort Worth City Councilman Jared Williams

Tarrant County Commissioner Candidate Roderick Miles WHAT: Rally for Molson Coors Teamsters WHEN: Today, March 17, 2024, 12 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. ET WHERE: 7301 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76134 (rally site in Bimbo Bakery parking lot adjacent to Molson Coors brewery) VISUALS: Molson Coors Teamsters in union gear, chanting while holding signs that read, "Don't Mess with Texas Teamsters" and "Don't Drink Molson Coors!"

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters