'TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle' Announces Plans for Live Shows from Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica Sponsored by Sandals Resorts and Jamaica Tourist Board

~The national morning show will broadcast live this spring from Sandals Dunn's River, with an on-air giveaway where one lucky viewer and a guest will win a trip to see the shows in person with accommodations provided by Sandals Dunn's River and airfare provided by the Jamaica Tourist Board ~

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The national morning show, NBC's TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, has revealed plans to broadcast two episodes from Jamaica on March 26 - 27. Together with the Jamaica Tourist Board, Sandals Resorts will welcome the beloved co-hosts, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, to Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios. TODAY says the episodes will mark the inaugural 'Girls Trip' since Sheinelle joined the show as Jenna's official co-host in January, with Sandals Dunn's River hosting the show on Jamaica's idyllic north coast.

To celebrate, viewers will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a sponsored, all-inclusive trip for two to Sandals Dunn's River, joining Jenna and Sheinelle for an unforgettable live audience experience steps from the sand. The exclusive vacation package includes an all-inclusive five-day, four-night stay, featuring unlimited dining, premium spirits, land and water sports, including PADI®-certified scuba diving, snorkeling, and pickleball — plus round trip airfare courtesy of the Jamaica Tourist Board. As part of the entry, fans will be asked to submit a short video sharing why they should join the adventure, with the winner to be revealed later this March. To enter, viewers can visit jennaandsheinelle.com .

"We're looking forward to rolling out the red carpet of island hospitality for our friends at the Today Show and viewers alike," said Kevin Clarke, General Manager of Sandals Dunn's River. "Beyond the stunning backdrop of the beautiful Sandals Dunn's River, we're eager to share the heart and soul of Jamaica, showcasing what makes this island so special to us and all who visit."

From the New York Studio to Jamaica's Shores

With its dramatic coastal setting in Ocho Rios, Sandals Dunn's River will serve as the show's home base as Jenna & Sheinelle experience Jamaica firsthand. Together with the Jamaica Tourist Board, Sandals Resorts is proud to sponsor these shows that will bring Jamaica to morning television.

To learn more about Jamaica and Sandals Dunn's River, visit https://www.visitjamaica.com/ and www.sandals.com/dunns-river .

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

About the Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica's national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world's best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB's Website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.visitjamaica.com/blog/

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International