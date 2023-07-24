Todd Courcy, appointed Executive Vice President, Client Integration of Evolution Health Group

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a full-service, global healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Courcy as Executive Vice President, Client Integration.

"The new role of Executive Vice President, Client Integration is a reflection of our need to continually offer our clients a superior partnership experience enabling them to better leverage the broad offerings of Evolution Health Group's divisions. We are confident that Todd will be a positive contributor to the significant growth and continuous improvement of our businesses as we maintain our focus on innovation in the healthcare marketing and communications space" said Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Mark Edfort and Andrea Lanzetta, Managing Partners.

Todd is a proven leader who has a track-record of developing high-performance teams. He brings over 20 years of experience working in pharmaceutical marketing and medical affairs and has held numerous senior level positions, including Agency Head of Physicians World and Clinical Bridges, Agency Head of Alligent and most recently as the Corporate Strategy Lead for the Envision Pharma Group where he looked at integrated commercial growth strategies across service and technology offerings.

Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy

Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2023)

Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

