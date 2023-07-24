Todd Courcy, appointed Executive Vice President, Client Integration of Evolution Health Group

News provided by

Evolution Health Group, LLC

24 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a full-service, global healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Courcy as Executive Vice President, Client Integration.

Continue Reading
Todd Courcy
Todd Courcy

"The new role of Executive Vice President, Client Integration is a reflection of our need to continually offer our clients a superior partnership experience enabling them to better leverage the broad offerings of Evolution Health Group's divisions. We are confident that Todd will be a positive contributor to the significant growth and continuous improvement of our businesses as we maintain our focus on innovation in the healthcare marketing and communications space" said Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Mark Edfort and Andrea Lanzetta, Managing Partners.

Todd is a proven leader who has a track-record of developing high-performance teams. He brings over 20 years of experience working in pharmaceutical marketing and medical affairs and has held numerous senior level positions, including Agency Head of Physicians World and Clinical Bridges, Agency Head of Alligent and most recently as the Corporate Strategy Lead for the Envision Pharma Group where he looked at integrated commercial growth strategies across service and technology offerings.

Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

  • Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy 
  • Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2023) 
  • Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England

Learn how Evolution Health Group can help your brand be more successful. Please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts
Managing Partner
Evolution Health Group
One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor 
Pearl River, NY 10965 
[email protected]
www.evolutionhealthgroup.com
www.blulava.com
www.evolutionmedcom.com

SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.