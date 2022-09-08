Todd Rich Joins Barchart as Director of Business Development for Financial and Media

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, has announced Todd Rich as Director of Business Development for Financial and Media. Rich will be responsible for streamlining Barchart's pre-sales process, developing strategic partnerships, and deepening the focus on client success.

"I am excited for this opportunity to join Barchart, a leader at the forefront of innovation within the financial industry, and I am motivated to further improve their processes, including integrating technology and data into client workflows," said Rich. "Barchart is growing at a rapid pace and I am thrilled to be part of that journey."

"Todd has extensive market data knowledge and experience under his belt, both on the trading floor as well as behind the scenes working with brokerages and exchanges, which will allow him to prosper within this role," said Mark Wator, Head of Global Sales at Barchart. "Todd will be an integral part of driving revenue and will have a significant impact in strengthening client relationships. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Barchart team."

Rich has nearly 30 years of experience within the financial services industry, working with various exchanges and brokerages, including Eurex, BOX Options, NYSE, ICE, E*Trade, and crypto.com. Rich's focus will include clients with the financial and media sectors, more specifically banks, trading firms, brokerages, exchanges, fintech firms and both traditional and financial focused media outlets.

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

