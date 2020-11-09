Togetherall secures $10 million investment from FPE Capital

Togetherall provides a population based, clinically managed online community to support people with their mental health via 24/7 anonymous peer-to-peer support. Launched in 2007 it has helped over a quarter of a million members to date and nearly 90,000 individuals in the last 12 months.

FPE Capital's investment into the online mental health platform boosts Togetherall's ambition of providing a greater positive impact for all who use the service and will help increase the speed of product development and the number of resources to members.

As those seeking mental health treatment face increased barriers in getting the support they need, with demand often outstripping the supply of services (Centre For Mental Health), Togetherall assists in breaking down barriers to accessing traditional, or one to one support, as well as the stigma that often comes when reaching out for mental health support.

A population-based solution with the aim to provide mental health support for all, the clinically moderated online platform allows for people with mild to moderate mental health conditions to speak anonymously to their peers about their feelings and experiences. Togetherall also offers a variety of courses and resources to allow users to self-manage their mental health, all of which is moderated by trained practitioners 24/7 who ensure a safe and uplifting environment.

Commenting on the investment Henry Jones, Togetherall CEO, said: "This is a really significant milestone for our company."

"Togetherall's goal is to build a global business giving as many people as possible a safe, online community where they can offer and receive support at times of anxiety and isolation. Partnering with FPE, such an experienced technology investor, is a huge boost to our ambitious plans for the growth of our impact."

As new lockdown restrictions set in across the UK, more and more people will experience heightened levels of isolation, anxiety and depression, without having access to mental health support. Togetherall is well-positioned to respond to this increased demand.

Kevin Bone, Partner at Impact Ventures UK, reflects on the journey with Togetherall to date, "IVUK has backed Togetherall since 2014 as it has grown from a great idea to a flourishing business helping hundreds of thousands of people in the UK and across North America. We warmly welcome FPE and very much look forward to working with them, and the exceptional Togetherall team, to bring its services to the many millions of people in need".

Togetherall joins other technology product focussed investments in FPE's portfolio, including: Questionmark, Masstech, Kallik and MaxContact. FPE's growth capital investment is largely into primary funding in order to support the business in accelerating its rapid growth into North America.

"FPE is delighted to have completed this exciting growth investment into Togetherall", said Henry Sallitt, Co-founder & Managing Partner at FPE, "this is an organisation that combines a successful SaaS business model with real purpose and social impact. We look forward to working with Henry and the team to support their growth ambitions".

