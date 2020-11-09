Tokyo Sustainable Finance Week and Call for Participation in Tokyo Sustainable Finance Forum Set for February 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Sustainable Finance Week will be organized in February 2021 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) with the aim of promoting ESG investment and sustainable finance that contribute to development of sustainable cities and enhancing the TMG's presence in these areas.

During the week, the Tokyo Sustainable Finance Forum will be held, targeted at professionals working at financial institutions and relevant organizations in Japan and overseas. The Financial Seminar for Tokyo Residents will also be held, designed to improve financial literacy and raise awareness for sustainable finance among the general public.

From November 9, applications to attend the Tokyo Sustainable Finance Forum are being accepted. The TMG looks forward to seeing participants there. Applications for the Financial Seminar for Tokyo Residents will open in early December.

Forum outline

1. Date: 1:30-5:20 p.m., February 9 (Tue.), 2021

2. Target audience

Professionals at public institutions, financial institutions, financial industry groups and other relevant organizations

3. Program and speakers (*Japanese-English simultaneous interpretation will be provided / admission free)

- Keynote speech 1: Global Trends in Sustainable Finance (tentative)

Speaker: Takejiro Sueyoshi, Special Advisor, UNEP Finance Initiative

- Keynote speech 2: Development of Sustainable Finance in Japan

Speaker: Mariko Kawaguchi, Specially Appointed Professor, Rikkyo University Graduate School of Social Design Studies, and Executive Advisor to CEO, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

- Keynote speech 3: Sustainable Finance Trends in Japan and Overseas from the Perspective of Investors

Speaker: Yasunori Iwanaga, Chief Responsible Investment Officer (CRIO), Amundi Japan Ltd.

In addition to the above keynote speeches, a panel discussion will also be held. Please refer to the website below for details.

https://www.sustainablefina.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/forum/english

*Please note that program contents and speakers are subject to change.

4. Application period

November 9 (Mon.), 2020 - February 8 (Mon.), 2021

5. Application method

Please apply at https://sites.net-convention.com/tsfw_forum_en/

