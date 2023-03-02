Toledo Edison Begins Installation of 1,000 LED Streetlights in Perrysburg

Switch to LEDs estimated to save city $30,000 in electricity costs each year

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a residential neighborhood along Cricket Lane in Perrysburg, FirstEnergy electric company (NYSE: FE) Toledo Edison has installed the first of about 1,000 LED streetlight fixtures to kick off the City of Perrysburg's $251,000 streetlight conversion project.

The new LEDs are about 50% more efficient than the previous high-pressure sodium lights and are expected to save the city an estimated $30,000 in energy costs annually. They are also expected to last 15 to 20 years, compared to three to five years for the previous lights. The City of Perrysburg received federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the entire cost of the streetlight conversion project. City officials estimate the return on investment will be approximately six years.

"More and more communities, like Perrysburg, are investing in projects that will pay for themselves over and over in terms of cost savings, and this LED streetlight project is a prime example," said Jim Veglia, director of operations for Toledo Edison. "We look forward to seeing how these improvements will benefit this city where we proudly live and work."

Communities across FirstEnergy service areas in Ohio and elsewhere are also experiencing substantial improvements in visibility and security where LED streetlighting has been installed.

"Beyond their cost-saving benefits, LED streetlights play a key role in reducing crime and keeping local communities safe," said Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin. "We are eager for Toledo Edison workers to replace all of our existing streetlights with LEDs this year."

