Toledo Public Schools Advances Transportation Innovation with New Electric School Buses

Investment strengthens district finances while expanding hands-on technical education

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Public Schools (TPS) is accelerating its transportation modernization strategy with the addition of 12 new Type C electric school buses and chargers. The investment reflects the district's long-term commitment to operational efficiency, fiscal responsibility, improved student health, and workforce development, positioning TPS among Ohio's leaders in alternative-fuel student transportation.

Toledo Public Schools

In partnership with Highland Electric Fleets (HEF), TPS will deploy 12 electric school buses manufactured by IC Bus ahead of the 2026–2027 school year. The project is supported in part by approximately $4.7 million in funding from Round 2 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's EPA Clean School Bus Program. Planning is currently underway for the district's charging infrastructure.

Highland is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), helping school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators transition to electric vehicles in a simple and cost-effective way. Through its comprehensive model, Highland delivers vehicles, charging infrastructure, financing, and ongoing operational support under long-term agreements designed to match traditional fuel costs. The company has built a strong Midwest presence, partnering with districts in Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio to deploy electric buses at scale while delivering reliable performance, long-term savings, and measurable community impact.

With 118 buses operating daily, TPS is steadily transitioning to a fleet powered primarily by propane and electric vehicles in order to reduce reliance on diesel and lower fuel and maintenance costs. Once 80 to 90 percent of the fleet is converted to alternative fuels, the district anticipates saving up to $1 million annually. In addition to lowering operating expenses and reducing exposure to fuel price volatility, electric buses eliminate tailpipe emissions, helping improve air quality for students, drivers, and the neighborhoods they serve.

"This new partnership with Highland Electric Fleets is a tremendous opportunity for Toledo Public Schools. Not only will some of our routes be serviced by eco-friendly buses, but some students will have the chance to learn what it takes to keep these vehicles operating at peak efficiency through a specialized training program," explained Dr. Romules Durant, CEO/Superintendent for Toledo Public Schools. "This program bridges the gap between the classroom and the workforce, preparing our students for high-demand careers immediately following graduation."

TPS has intentionally aligned this fleet transition with its growing investment in career and technical education. The district's Electric Vehicle Lab, which opened in August 2024, provides students with hands-on experience in high-voltage vehicle and battery technology. Through this program, students can earn industry-recognized certifications while training on both light-duty and heavy-duty electric vehicles, preparing them for careers in advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, and vehicle electrification.

The district's student-run Toledo Area Regional Dispatch Academy (TARDA) supports applied learning opportunities connected to fleet operations and transportation logistics. By integrating transportation modernization with technical education, TPS is creating clear workforce pathways while reinforcing the connection between classroom learning, real-world systems, and community well-being.

"Electric school buses deliver measurable health and financial benefits from day one," said Joshua Williams, Director of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "Replacing five diesel school buses with electric models can reduce the risk of pediatric asthma for approximately 1,500 students. Investments like this help extend those benefits to more students, with cleaner air, lower operating costs, and long-term reliability for the district."

As TPS expands its alternative-fuel fleet, including planned propane additions in the coming years, the district is building a transportation system that balances fiscal discipline, student health, and workforce readiness. With sustained support from district leadership and the community, TPS is setting a clear course for the 2026–2027 school year and beyond.

About Toledo Public Schools

Toledo Public Schools proudly serves more than 21,000 students across northwest Ohio. As the fifth-largest district in the state, TPS offers a wide range of Pre-K through 12 programs across eight high schools, 42 elementary schools, and specialized campuses. The district is committed to providing innovative educational opportunities that prepare each student for future success while fostering safe, student-centered learning environments

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Orlando

Highland Electric Fleets

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets