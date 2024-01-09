Tom Barrow Co., Atlanta, GA, Strengthens HVAC Presence in the Northeast Through Partnership with John F. Scanlan, Inc.

Tom Barrow Co. Strengthens HVAC Presence Through Partnership with John F. Scanlan, Inc. Post this

With a legacy spanning over 70 years, John F. Scanlan, Inc. is a trusted name in the HVAC industry, representing top-tier manufacturers and fostering relationships with contractors based on quality, integrity, and trust. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Tom Barrow Co.'s ongoing efforts to provide clients with unparalleled industry expertise and integrated services.

Tom Barrow Co.'s reputation as a leader in HVAC solutions is underlined by its benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals. The company's experienced team of sales engineers works closely with various stakeholders, including mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, and contractors, to offer the best solutions in HVAC, ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection.

"We are thrilled to welcome John F. Scanlan, Inc. into the Tom Barrow family," states Mike Shea, president of Tom Barrow Co. "This strategic partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing clients with the most advanced HVAC solutions and expanding our reach into new territories. The rich history and industry standing of John F. Scanlan, Inc. align seamlessly with our values, and together, we look forward to reaching new heights in the HVAC landscape."

John F. Scanlan, Inc. will continue to operate under its established name, and key executives Sean Welch and Pete Lancaster will lead the company as president and vice-president, respectively. The continuity of leadership ensures a smooth transition and a commitment to maintaining the company's long-standing values.

"Our team at John F. Scanlan, Inc. is excited about this new chapter as part of Tom Barrow Co. We share a commitment to excellence and a passion for delivering top-notch HVAC solutions," said Sean Welch, President of John F. Scanlan, Inc. "This partnership opens up new possibilities for growth and collaboration, and we are eager to contribute to the continued success of Tom Barrow Co."

Tom Barrow Co., an Ardian portfolio company, continues to expand its presence as a leading HVAC solutions provider, with a focus on delivering benefit-driven collaboration and integrated services.

This recent partnership expands Tom Barrow's presence in the Northeast with three established HVAC sales and service organizations, R. F. Peck HVAC, H&B Engineered Products, and John F. Scanlan, Inc. This move exemplifies Tom Barrow Co.'s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and market leadership for its clients.

About Tom Barrow Co.

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Co. offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Co. proudly represents. Its experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, Tom Barrow's integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow them to offer the best solutions to clients. www.TomBarrow.com . Tom Barrow Co. is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. www.ardian.com.

About John. F. Scanlan



John F. Scanlan, Inc. is one of the leading manufacturer representatives of HVAC equipment in Central/Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. For over 70 years, John F. Scanlan, Inc. has represented the top lines in the industry while building relationships with contractors that are based on quality, integrity, and trust. The company's experience and technical expertise make it well equipped to service its clients' HVAC needs. www.johnfscanlan.com.

SOURCE Tom Barrow Company