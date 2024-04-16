Tom Barrow Co., Atlanta, GA, Strengthens Presence in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Markets Through Partnership with DMR Associates, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Co., the foremost provider of HVAC solutions, proudly announces a new partnership with DMR Associates, Inc., a leading heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment sales representative for the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia markets. This strategic move expands Tom Barrow Co.'s geographic footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and enhances its comprehensive HVAC offerings.

DMR Associates

Since 1969, DMR has specialized in custom environmental solutions to meet the energy, acoustic, dimensional, and budget requirements of clients in the commercial, government, healthcare, institutional, and mission-critical data center markets. The partnership marks another significant milestone in Tom Barrow Co.'s rapid expansion and ongoing efforts to provide clients with unparalleled industry expertise and integrated services.

Tom Barrow Co.'s reputation as a leader in HVAC solutions is underlined by its benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals. The company's experienced team of sales engineers works closely with various stakeholders, including mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, and contractors, to offer the best solutions in HVAC, ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection.

"We are thrilled to partner with DMR," states Mike Shea, president of Tom Barrow Co. "Having admired the business acumen, integrity, and customer commitment of DMR's owners, Jon Winborne and Dave Ruf over the years, it's exciting to partner with them as we grow together."

DMR will continue to operate under its established name, and Jon Winborne and Dave Ruf will continue to lead the company as president and vice-president, respectively. The ongoing leadership continuity guarantees a seamless transition and a steadfast dedication to upholding the company's enduring values.

"Our DMR team looks forward to this new journey alongside Tom Barrow Co. We are united in our dedication to excellence and driven by a shared enthusiasm for providing exceptional HVAC solutions," said Jon Winborne, President of DMR. "This alliance unlocks new opportunities for growth, and we are excited to play our part in advancing the enduring success of both DMR and Tom Barrow Co."

Tom Barrow Co., an Ardian portfolio company, continues to expand its presence as a leading HVAC solutions provider, with a focus on delivering benefit-driven collaboration and integrated services.

This recent partnership expands Tom Barrow's presence with four established HVAC sales and service organizations, DMR, R. F. Peck HVAC, H&B Engineered Products, and John F. Scanlan, Inc. This move exemplifies Tom Barrow Co.'s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and market leadership for its clients.

About Tom Barrow Co.

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Co. offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Co. proudly represents. Its experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, Tom Barrow's integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow them to offer the best solutions to clients. www.TomBarrow.com . Tom Barrow Co. is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. www.ardian.com.

About DMR

For over 55 years, DMR Associates, Inc. has provided HVAC equipment sales representation and service for commercial, government, healthcare, institutional, and industrial buildings in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia markets. As a design-assist partner, DMR provides engineered HVAC solutions to meet project objectives and is involved with the project team from design development through completion. Its business philosophy is to live every project from start to finish, providing clients with a single point of contact. From new construction to HVAC retrofits, DMR provides solutions that ensure the best results and delivers a more personal level of customer service.

SOURCE Tom Barrow Company