TOM DIENNO AND CHRIS NELMS JOIN PORTAGE POINT, FUELING EXPANSION IN PHILADELPHIA AND ATLANTA

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today the opening of two new markets, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the Portage Point journey and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional talent and top-tier solutions to middle market stakeholders. To facilitate the successful launch and sustained growth of these markets, Portage Point has made several strategic hires who possess extensive industry specific knowledge. These new team members, along with team members based in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, bring a wealth of experience and business acumen, enabling Portage Point to further enhance its capabilities and broaden its service offerings.

"These market and service line expansions are a natural extension of our mission to provide elite talent and blue chip solutions to our middle market clients," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner at Portage Point. "We recognize the growing demand for our services in Philadelphia and Atlanta, and we are excited to build a meaningful local presence in these dynamic markets."

Portage Point is also excited to announce both Tom DiEnno (Philadelphia) and Chris Nelms (Atlanta) have joined the firm as Managing Directors in the Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice.

Mr. DiEnno has broad experience in buy/sell side financial and accounting due diligence. He advises corporations and private equity funds and their portfolio companies across a range of industries, including Travel, Leisure & Hospitality, Business Services, Technology, Industrials, Life Sciences, Consumer Products and Aerospace & Defense.

Mr. DiEnno brings 20 years of experience to Portage Point, having spent the last 15 years with KPMG's Deal practice in Philadelphia. He has led due diligence efforts on over 300 transactions and has also advised on data analytics, add-on transactions, spin-offs, carve-outs, divestitures, forecasting, business modeling, quality of net assets and financial risk issues.

"Portage Point has built an exceptional team and has a full suite of financial and operational services that resonate across both financial sponsors and corporate clients. This platform will allow me to deliver a plethora value oriented and outcome driven services to my clients. I am excited to contribute my expertise, build a footprint in Philadelphia and work alongside Travis Pittman, the TAS practice and our broader Portage Point team," said Tom DiEnno.

Mr. Nelms brings a focused specialization in acquisitions, divestitures and recapitalizations covering a broad range of industries including Manufacturing, Distribution, Industrial Products, Consumer Products and Business Services in the US and Europe.

Mr. Nelms delivers value to private equity sponsors and corporate clients via price optimization, risk mitigation and identifying financial deal considerations. He has been providing bespoke M&A advisory services for nearly 20 years delivering on large cap domestic and cross-border transactions valued as high as $10 billion, and he previously held a critical advisory role in the divestiture of healthy entities from the Lehman Brothers estate.

Mr. Nelms is a former partner with BDO, where he was the Southeast TAS Financial leader based in Atlanta and he is a former Senior Director in Deals at PwC, where he spent six years based in Europe.

"I am eager to embark on this new journey to deliver high-quality value solutions to middle market clients on this elite platform built by Matt Ray and the exceptional team at Portage Point. I am genuinely excited to contribute my extensive experience and strong passion for providing exceptional service to our clients in collaboration with Travis Pittman, Sandy Ryan and all of the talented TAS professionals at Portage Point who share this common vision," said Chris Nelms.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 2022, 2022 and 2021 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting.

For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners