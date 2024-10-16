Tom Holland Announces First Business Venture: BERO, A Premium Non-Alcoholic Beer with Uncompromising Appeal

A Champion of Indulgence & Moderation, it's a Beer that Does Both

NEW YORK , Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when consumers crave better choices, a new standout makes its debut. Introducing BERO: a premium non-alcoholic beer brand crafted for those who seek a more balanced lifestyle, without compromising taste, quality and enjoyment.

BERO co-founders Tom Holland and John Herman

BERO enters the fastest-growing beverage category in the U.S. with a clear mission - to offer non-alcoholic beer that's celebrated, not stigmatized. Inspired by Tom Holland's UK roots, BERO's expert team of American brewers developed the line with a deep commitment to craftsmanship. The result is authentically great beer that embodies the tremendous soul and history of the brewing tradition.

The line features three dynamic varieties, encompassing classic beer styles that will appeal to drinkers across the spectrum of moderation:

Kingston Golden Pils - Named after Tom's hometown - Kingston Upon Thames - this is a fresh take on the bright and timeless, crisp European Pils

- Edge Hill Hazy IPA - Named for Tom's school where so many memories and lessons took place - this juicy New-England style brew is tropical, refreshing, and hop-forward

- Noon Wheat - Named after Tom's beloved schnauzer - the wheat is cloudy and classic with a perfect citrus finish

BERO is elevating the drinking experience by providing not only exceptional flavor, but a stylish companion for an enriched and limitless lifestyle. It is a brand designed to be aspirational and inclusive, aiming to honor all the best aspects of beer. It's made for discerning drinkers who want more from life, whether or not alcohol is part of the equation.

Exemplified by the personal anecdotes that inspire each varietal's name, BERO is a direct reflection of its founder's lived experience and outlook on life. Parallel to Tom's own philosophy that well-being is holistic, BERO champions the pursuit of discovering and embracing all the joy that life has to offer.

"For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values," shares Holland. "This beer isn't just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less."

BERO comes to life through the shared partnership of Tom Holland, CEO John Herman, consumer-led fund Imaginary Ventures and WME. Herman brings with him over 20 years of experience driving successful growth in consumer-focused categories, most recently within beverage as President of Nutrabolt - the makers of the C4 Energy. With an expert team in place, BERO is establishing a new gold standard where non-alcoholic beer is a trophy, rather than a consolation prize.

"In a world of excess, BERO represents a shift toward discernment," said Herman. "People are filtering out what doesn't add value and choosing things that enrich their lives. We believe that non-alcoholic beer can be more than just a substitute—it can be a bridge to a more balanced life and it can taste incredible. BERO is here to celebrate moderation without sacrificing pleasure, offering a lifestyle that everyone can aspire to."

BERO is available for purchase and nationwide shipping at BERObrewing.com. The 12 oz. cans will come in a range of pack sizes, including:

6-packs - Single Flavor ($15.98)

12-packs - Single Flavor ($29.98) and Variety ($33.50)

and Variety 18-packs - Single Flavor ($44.98)

24-packs - Single Flavor ($54.98)

"While the non-alcoholic beer category remains nascent, we believe it's poised for explosive growth over the next decade. The current market offers only a handful of compelling options, mostly from legacy players, and none truly embody a premium brand that exudes confidence and resonates with modern, health-conscious consumers," notes Logan Langberg, partner at Imaginary Ventures and BERO board member. "As a customer himself, Tom has created BERO to fill that void, offering a high quality, but accessible alternative. Pairing Tom's authentic experience and perspective with John Herman's operational excellence, we believe BERO is uniquely positioned to win."

BERO will also be rolling out early next year across Target stores nationwide. For updates and more information on where to find BERO at bars, restaurants, and additional stores near you, go to BERObrewing.com, follow @berobrewing on Instagram and TikTok, and subscribe to BERO's email newsletter.

About BERO

Born in London, crafted in America, and enjoyed worldwide, BERO is the most premium non-alcoholic beer on the market and is co-created by Tom Holland and John Herman for those who never settle. With supreme ingredients and remarkable taste, our beer makes sure nothing gets in the way of savoring every moment. Because you're already chasing a life enriched – we're simply here to make it exceptional. Expect Nothing Less.

