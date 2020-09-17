Tom Madden, Author, Blogger and 'Spin Man,' the Title of One of His Books, Will Suggest at '20 Days To Save The USA' to Give Those Who Riot, Destroy Property and Curse Police--Free Cheese

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You know what happens to mice in mousetraps? It's because they think the cheese is free, said Tom Madden, the quintessential spin man and CEO of TransMedia Group, the PR firm he founded after leaving the #2 post at NBC.

"This is the same death knell embodied in the cheesy lure of socialism," said Madden, one of the main speakers at the virtual conference "20 Days To Save The USA" Oct. 15 through Election Day.

It's the giveaway culture's winged siren, the free this and that, which stultifies initiative, dampens dreams and discourages working hard, learning and aspiring to achieve a better life, said Madden.

The biggest threat to our way of life will never come from the outside, but from within, said Madden, echoing President Abraham Lincoln who led the most polarized Nation on earth through its greatest moral, constitutional and political crisis.

Conference speakers will issue clarion calls for U.S. citizens to take back the USA from the usurpers of liberty obsessed with socialism, said event organizer Jerry McGlothlin, founder of celebrity media booking agency Special Guests where conference can be attended virtually.

Seminar topics include right to bear arms, border security, limited government, right to life, anarchy in Democratic Downtowns, Cancel Culture, Covid-19.

AMONG SPEAKERS: Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis, Sheriff David Clarke, Sharron Angle, Templeton Prizewinner Augie Turak, Former Planned Parenthood's Abby Johnson, Tom Dewese, Dr. Patricia Ware, Stephen Willeford, who stopped most deadly church shooting, Prager University's Will Witt, Congressional candidate John Cummins, former GOP state chairmen Ed Martin and Jeff Crouere, Berle Lorenzo Stocks, Pacific Justice Institute's Brad Dacus, police officer-turned-pastor Carl Gallups, Emmy-winning documentarian Franklin Raff, Filmmaker Sam Sorbo, NOQ Editor JD Rucker, authors Dr. Michael Brown "Evangelicals at the Crossroads," Linda Seger, "Jesus Rode a Donkey."

About Madden

To tell Madden to stop spinning, inventing products like his Knife and Forklift™ that helps you exercise while eating, and writing articles, blogs and books is like telling the government to stop spending—pointless. His popular blog: MaddenMischief.

Madden's books include Spin Man, King of the Condo, Is There Enough BRADY in TRUMP to Win the inSUPERable Bowl? and his latest, Love Boat 78.

