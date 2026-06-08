Tom Parks joins CAMIN as Chief Financial Officer

PASADENA, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMIN, a global leader in independent laboratory testing, inspection and compliance services for the energy sector and other critical industries, today announced the appointment of Tom Parks as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Parks joins CAMIN at an exciting time in the company's growth journey as it continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a trusted industry leader. In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Parks will lead the company's financial strategy, strengthen operational alignment, and support continued growth and execution excellence across the organization.

With more than 17 years of experience supporting large-scale, complex organizations across multiple industries, Mr. Parks brings extensive financial leadership expertise and a strong track record of driving financial and operational performance. Throughout his career, he has led strategic planning, capital allocation, risk management, business integration initiatives, and organizational performance improvement efforts that support enterprise growth and long-term value creation.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom to CAMIN's senior management team," said Fernando Assing, Chief Executive Officer of CAMIN. "Tom's unique combination of skills and experience brings together deep TIC industry expertise with extensive experience leveraging automation and AI technologies to drive performance and efficiency. As we continue to scale our business and execute our growth strategy over the next several years, I am excited about the value and leadership Tom will bring to our organization."

Prior to joining CAMIN, Mr. Parks held senior finance leadership positions across Fortune 500 and global multinational organizations. He has led large-scale financial operations spanning multi-billion-dollar revenue portfolios, with full P&L responsibility, capital allocation oversight, and deep involvement in strategic planning and operational transformation. His experience also includes controllership, treasury and cash flow management, working capital optimization, mergers and acquisitions integration, and strengthening financial governance and performance frameworks across complex global operations. Throughout his career, Mr. Parks has driven measurable enterprise value through cost optimization, margin improvement, and large-scale process and systems enhancements.

"As the new CFO of CAMIN, I'm thrilled to join this dynamic team at such a pivotal time," Mr. Parks said. "We're entering an exciting phase of growth, and by leveraging technology, we'll unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation. I see tremendous potential in what we can achieve together, and I'm eager to build on this strong foundation as we lead CAMIN toward an even stronger, more successful future."

With the addition of Mr. Parks to its executive leadership team, CAMIN continues to strengthen its ability to serve clients across the global energy and commodities markets. The company remains committed to delivering trusted testing, inspection and certification services while continuing to grow its capabilities and global reach. As CAMIN accelerates its growth strategy, it remains firmly committed to integrity and neutrality in the work it delivers to clients worldwide.

About CAMIN

CAMIN is a global leader in independent laboratory testing, inspection and compliance services for the energy sector and other critical industries. With a team of approximately 1,750 professionals and the capacity to support operations in over 30 countries, CAMIN ensures the quantity and quality of globally traded commodities, helping clients manage risk and maintain the highest levels of compliance. The company specializes in delivering quick, accurate and trusted results through the deep knowledge of its subject matter experts, its global laboratory network, decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to integrity.

SOURCE Camin Cargo Control, Inc.