Tom Underwood Appointed CEO of StayNTouch

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayNTouch, a leader in cloud hotel property management software and contactless solutions, and a wholly owned subsidiary of MCR, announced today that Tom Underwood has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Underwood benefits from more than 20 years of senior executive experience in travel and hospitality technology, including serving as CFO and SVP of Corporate Development at Lola.com, a SaaS-based travel expense management platform, and as Senior Vice President of Hotels at Orbitz Worldwide, an online travel company acquired by Expedia Group.

"We are excited to welcome Tom as the new CEO of StayNTouch," said Tyler Morse, Chairman of the Board of Directors at StayNTouch and CEO of MCR. "Tom is uniquely qualified to lead StayNTouch to deliver more value to its customers, and further enrich its position as a global leader in hotel PMS software. Throughout his career, Tom has excelled at harnessing innovation to drive value and results for customers in the travel and hospitality space. We are confident that Tom's wealth of experience makes him an ideal candidate to lead StayNTouch during this pivotal time."

"I am honored to join StayNTouch and look forward to working with and growing its dynamic team," said Mr. Underwood. "In particular, the customer-centric culture within StayNTouch is palpable, and with the backing of MCR, we will provide exponential value to our customers and the industry at large. StayNTouch already provides a leading cloud property management system. We will build on that foundation to provide hotels the most robust, intuitive, and cost-efficient platform to meet the challenges of the post-pandemic era."

As the CEO of StayNTouch, Mr. Underwood will be responsible for directing the company's growth, driving strategy and development, accelerating customer acquisition, and bringing to market innovative products and solutions to meet the needs of an evolving hospitality market.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a fully cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

