Innovative innerwear brand streamlines packaging, saves time and boosts vendor collaboration

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce customer, Tommy John, has increased SKU volume by 200% since the implementation of Centric PLM™.

Tommy John Powers 200% SKU Growth with Centric PLM in Business Expansion Strategy

Founded in 2008, Tommy John redefined everyday comfort with innovative fabrics, engineered fit and category-spanning collections of innerwear and loungewear for men and women. The brand expanded into new wholesale channels and continues to grow a loyal following across eCommerce and retail.

As Tommy John scaled its assortment, teams needed a more dynamic system to streamline product development and manage complex product types, such as 3-packs and core collections. "Centric PLM has become the foundation of how we work," says Stephanie Schultz, business analysis manager at Tommy John. "Whether we're updating product hierarchies or launching new capsule collections, everything starts in Centric PLM."

Since implementation in 2017, Tommy John has increased its SKU volume by more than 200%. The brand now manages over 3,500 SKUs annually and mentions it now takes just 30 seconds to update 5 BOMs, compared to 30+ minutes before PLM, illustrating dramatic time savings across teams. Additionally, they've built flexible product hierarchies and factory partners now have direct access to tech packs. More timely updates to Bill of Materials (BOM), packaging templates and integrated line planning have dramatically reduced manual work and enabled faster decision-making across teams. Tommy John is scaling with speed and precision, powered by Centric PLM.

"We are proud Centric PLM empowers Tommy John's teams with the flexibility and efficiency needed to accelerate new product launches and category expansion," said Fabrice Canonge, President at Centric Software. "We're thrilled to partner with them and look forward to their ongoing success."

About Tommy John (www.tommyjohn.com)

Tommy John is a premium innerwear and loungewear brand founded to reinvent comfort with problem solving fabrics and fit. With a dedication to innovation and obsessive attention to detail, the brand offers underwear, bras, loungewear and apparel through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels across North America.

Centric Software ® ( www.centricsoftware.com )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning™ is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™ leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

