TOMORROW: 1,000+ Attendees Expected at Pennsylvania School Choice Coalition Rally

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National School Choice Week, more than a thousand school choice supporters will gather for an indoor rally, which will feature parent and student speakers and student performances from a wide variety of schools.

WHAT:

- Indoor rally celebrating National School Choice Week

WHO:

- 1,000+ parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

- Frank Brogan, assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education

WHEN:

- 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28

WHERE:

- Executive Education Academy Charter School | 555 Union Blvd.

This event is organized by the Pennsylvania School Choice Coalition, including Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, REACH, ExcelinEd, Excellent Schools PA, Commonwealth Foundation, and Americans for Prosperity.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

