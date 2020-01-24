TOMORROW: 2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo to Celebrate Education Options

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo will bring a diverse array of metro Atlanta's charter schools and educational resources under one roof for families to explore.

WHAT:

- Charter School Expo showcasing options parents can consider for the 20-21 school year

WHO:

- Reps from more than 30 schools

- 400+ Atlanta area parents and families

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Ivy Prep Academy at Kirkwood, 1807 Memorial Dr., Atlanta.

Event partners include Georgia Charter Schools Association and GeorgiaCAN.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/georgia.

