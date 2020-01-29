TOMORROW: 700+ to Celebrate School Choice Week at NH Student Showcase

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hampshire students and community members will celebrate School Choice Week with dancing, band and chorus performances, a cheer squad performance, and more at a student showcase. The free event will include fun for the whole family, including a photo booth, a robotics club demo, educational resources, and free snacks.

WHAT:

School Choice Week student showcase

WHO:

Heather Bishop from WZID

from WZID Christoher Duffley

Professional drummer Mr. Rich

New Hampshire students from a variety of schools

students from a variety of schools Homeschool organizations

Community members

WHEN:

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

WHERE:

Armory Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown | 700 E. Elm St.

Event planners include Children's Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire and School Choice for New Hampshire.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

