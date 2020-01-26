TOMORROW: Advocates to Gather at Capitol in Celebration of School Choice Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and community leaders will gather at the Tennessee State Capitol to celebrate educational opportunity on Monday, Jan. 27. Students and families in attendance will have the opportunity to tour the capitol building and receive a civics lesson on the House floor.

WHAT:

- Celebration of educational opportunity

- Legislative luncheon

- Civics experience

- Award ceremony

WHO:

- Rep. John DeBerry Jr.

- Students, parents, community leaders

WHEN:

- 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27

- 11 a.m. Legislative Luncheon

- 3-3:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony

WHERE:

- The Tennessee State Capitol | 600 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

This event is organized by American Federation for Children - Tennessee.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

