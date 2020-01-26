TOMORROW: Boston Student Showcase at the Capitol Planned to Celebrate School Choice Week

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students will perform in a student showcase celebrating K-12 education on Monday, Jan. 27 at The Capitol. This 2nd annual student showcase celebration is one of Massachusetts' largest National School Choice Week events and will feature musical and artistic performances from talented students at this fun, energetic celebration.

WHAT:

- Student showcase of a variety of educational options

- Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

- Hundreds of students from a variety of different schools

WHEN:

- 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27

WHERE:

- Great Hall, Massachusetts State House | 24 Beacon St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

