TOMORROW: California School Fair to Celebrate School Choice, Highlight Community Resources to Families
Fair to feature schools of all types, student performances, free snacks, and more
Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join families, community members, and school leaders at the Santa Ana Zoo for a school fair jam-packed with family-friendly fun. The celebration will spread awareness about all K-12 education options.
WHAT
- School fair at the zoo
- School and community resource tables
- Free tacos, face-painting, raffles, and games
- Free books for the first 50 attendees
WHO
- Santa Ana area families, community members, and school leaders
WHEN
- 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE
- Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave
This event is hosted by The Parent Union and the California Policy Center.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/california.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
