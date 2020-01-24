TOMORROW: California School Fair to Celebrate School Choice, Highlight Community Resources to Families

Fair to feature schools of all types, student performances, free snacks, and more

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join families, community members, and school leaders at the Santa Ana Zoo for a school fair jam-packed with family-friendly fun. The celebration will spread awareness about all K-12 education options.

WHAT

-  School fair at the zoo
-  School and community resource tables
-  Free tacos, face-painting, raffles, and games
-  Free books for the first 50 attendees

WHO

Santa Ana area families, community members, and school leaders

WHEN

-  2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE

-  Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave

This event is hosted by The Parent Union and the California Policy Center.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

https://schoolchoiceweek.com

You just read:

TOMORROW: California School Fair to Celebrate School Choice, Highlight Community Resources to Families

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET