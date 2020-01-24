TOMORROW: California School Fair to Celebrate School Choice, Highlight Community Resources to Families

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join families, community members, and school leaders at the Santa Ana Zoo for a school fair jam-packed with family-friendly fun. The celebration will spread awareness about all K-12 education options.

WHAT

- School fair at the zoo

- School and community resource tables

- Free tacos, face-painting, raffles, and games

- Free books for the first 50 attendees

WHO

- Santa Ana area families, community members, and school leaders

WHEN

- 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE

- Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave

This event is hosted by The Parent Union and the California Policy Center.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

