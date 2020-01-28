TOMORROW: Capitol Rally, Student Performances to Raise Awareness about K-12 Education Options
Gov. Mike Parsons to present official Missouri School Choice Week proclamation
Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislators, educators, and students from a diverse group of more than 25 Missouri schools will connect at a School Choice Rally and Student Showcase. Gov. Mike Parsons will present the official proclamation of Missouri School Choice Week.
WHAT:
- Capitol rally and student performances
- Celebration of National School Choice Week
WHO:
- Gov. Mike Parsons
- Missouri lawmakers
- Peter Franzen, executive director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri
- Teachers and students from 25+ Missouri schools
WHEN:
- 11:45 Wednesday, Jan. 29
WHERE:
- The Missouri State Capitol Rotunda | 201 W. Capitol Ave.
This event is organized by the Children's Education Alliance of Missouri and Summit Christian Academy.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
