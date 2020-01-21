TOMORROW: Charter School Students, Parents to Attend Rally at Capitol for Educational Freedom

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri charter school students, parents, and community members from Kansas City and St. Louis will flock to the state's Capitol Rotunda for a rally leading up to National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

- School choice rally at the Missouri Capitol

WHO:

- Several hundred charter school parents, students, and community members

- Guests of honor Rep. Doug Richey, Rep. Michael O'Donnell, and Sen. Jamilah Nasheed

WHEN:

- Wednesday, January 22 at noon

WHERE:

- The Missouri State Capitol Rotunda, located at 201 W. Capitol Ave.

This event is organized by the Missouri Public Charter School Association. The purpose of the Missouri Public Charter School Association is to improve student achievement by increasing access to high-quality charter public education options throughout Missouri.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

