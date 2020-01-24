TOMORROW: Families to Celebrate School Choice at Options in Education Fest

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During National School Choice Week, several hundred Oregon parents and students will explore school choices at the Options in Education Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fun, informative festival will shed a positive light on Portland-area schools and learning resources and provide families a positive space to explore the best school fit for their family.

WHAT:

- Options in Education Fest

WHO:

- Representatives from Portland area schools

- Hundreds of Oregon parents and students

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Oaks Amusement Park's Dance Pavilion | 7805 SE Oaks Park Way

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

