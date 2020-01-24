TOMORROW: Family Fun and Free Haircuts Planned at Charleston School Choice Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to celebrate all of South Carolina's education options and explore Charleston area schools and local businesses at the Education Choice Fair and School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 25. The free event is one of South Carolina's largest planned celebrations during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

- Education Choice Fair & School Supply Giveaway

- Face painting, music, balloon art, free haircuts, free school supplies, and raffle drawing

- Opportunities to engage with school representatives, network, and learn about K-12 education options

WHO:

- Charleston area schools and local businesses

- Charleston area families

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- The Royal Family Life Center | 4750 Abraham Ave.

This event is organized by My South Carolina Education.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

