TOMORROW: First NC Charter School Innovation Fair to Take Place During School Choice Week
Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools will host its first school fair during National School Choice Week on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fair will celebrate the diversity of charter schools across the State.
WHAT:
- Charter School Innovation Fair
WHO:
- Raleigh area parents, families, and charter school representatives
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE:
- Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St. | Meeting Rooms 305 and 306
This event is organized by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
