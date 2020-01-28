TOMORROW: Florida Teachers, Students, Legislators to Celebrate School Choice at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow balloons and the National School Choice Week song will be in the air as several hundred teachers, students, and community members rally for school choice at the Florida State Capitol's Waller Park on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The rally, one of Florida's largest celebrations of School Choice Week, will shine a positive light on educational freedom and all types of K-12 education.

WHAT:

Rally for School Choice

WHO:

Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 29

WHERE:

Waller Park, Florida State Capitol | 400 S. Monroe St.

The rally is planned by The LIBRE Institute and Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

