TOMORROW: Fourth Annual Celebrate Youth Event to Offer Educational Resources, Free Family Fun
Event to feature photo opportunities with princesses, student talent show, & school vendors
Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princesses, soccer darts, student performances, raffles, a petting zoo and more will be available at a free community festival spreading awareness about all K-12 education options available to Florida families, including Pasco County public school options, scholarship options, online learning options, and homeschool options.
WHAT
- Celebrate Youth festival
WHO
- 2,000 parents, students, teachers, and community leaders
WHEN
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE
- Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd.
Celebrate Youth is organizing the event.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.
