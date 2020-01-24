TOMORROW: Fourth Annual Celebrate Youth Event to Offer Educational Resources, Free Family Fun

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princesses, soccer darts, student performances, raffles, a petting zoo and more will be available at a free community festival spreading awareness about all K-12 education options available to Florida families, including Pasco County public school options, scholarship options, online learning options, and homeschool options.

WHAT

- Celebrate Youth festival

WHO

- 2,000 parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE

- Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd.

Celebrate Youth is organizing the event.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

