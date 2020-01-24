TOMORROW: Fourth Annual Celebrate Youth Event to Offer Educational Resources, Free Family Fun
Event to feature photo opportunities with princesses, student talent show, & school vendors
Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
TAMPA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princesses, soccer darts, student performances, raffles, a petting zoo and more will be available at a free Celebrate Youth event on Saturday, Jan. 25. This community festival will spread awareness about all K-12 education options available to Florida families, including Pasco County public school options, scholarship options, online learning options, and homeschool options.
WHAT:
- Celebrate Youth event celebrating school options and resources in Pasco County
WHO:
- Parents, students, teachers, and community leaders
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE:
- Safety Town | 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd.
This event is brought to the community by Celebrate Youth.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
