TOMORROW: Fourth Annual Celebrate Youth Event to Offer Educational Resources, Free Family Fun

TAMPA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princesses, soccer darts, student performances, raffles, a petting zoo and more will be available at a free Celebrate Youth event on Saturday, Jan. 25. This community festival will spread awareness about all K-12 education options available to Florida families, including Pasco County public school options, scholarship options, online learning options, and homeschool options.

WHAT:

- Celebrate Youth event celebrating school options and resources in Pasco County

WHO:

- Parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Safety Town | 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd.

This event is brought to the community by Celebrate Youth.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

