TOMORROW: Free Drive-In Screenings of "Miss Virginia" to Celebrate Education, K-12 School Choice

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to buckle up for a weekend drive-in movie night celebrating National School Choice Week. The event is hosted by Choose a School Arizona, which helps families find the best education for their children and helps quality schools tell their stories and find students.

WHAT:

Film screening of " Miss Virginia " on Jan. 30

" on Free popcorn, candy bars, and water bottles

WHO:

Several hundred students, parents, and community members

Guests will be asked to stay in their cars to ensure social distancing

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

at **Note: One of the two initially announced screenings, tonight's screening of "Mary Poppins Returns" has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday , Feb. 6.

WHERE:

Vertuccio Farms, located at 4011 S. Power Rd.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

