TOMORROW: Houston School Connection Fair to Showcase Diverse Array of Schools, Celebrate Choice
600+ community members expected to attend
Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to the Houston School Connection Fair to meet schools from around the city, explore free educational resources, and enjoy fun and games on Saturday, Jan. 25.
WHAT:
- Houston School Connection Fair
WHO:
- 50+ schools
- Houston area parents, students, and educators
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE:
- Houston Community College West Loop
This event is organized by Families Empowered.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
