TOMORROW: Houston School Connection Fair to Showcase Diverse Array of Schools, Celebrate Choice

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to the Houston School Connection Fair to meet schools from around the city, explore free educational resources, and enjoy fun and games on Saturday, Jan. 25.

WHAT:

- Houston School Connection Fair

WHO:

- 50+ schools

- Houston area parents, students, and educators

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Houston Community College West Loop

This event is organized by Families Empowered.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

