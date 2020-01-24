TOMORROW: Hundreds of Families to Explore Education Options at Austin School Choice Fair

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As National School Choice Week kicks off, join parents, educators, and students in exploring all types of education options at a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Austin School Fair is free, open to the public, and brings together more than 40 schools from across Central Texas—all under one roof.

WHAT:

- Austin School Fair

WHO:

- 40+ schools from Central Texas

- Austin area parents, students, and teachers

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Austin Room | Bullock Texas State History Museum | 1800 Congress Ave.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

