TOMORROW: Hundreds of Families to Look for School Options at Education Fair

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred Idaho parents and students will explore K-12 options for the upcoming school year at a school fair on Saturday, the largest event planned during Idaho National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

- School fair featuring student-created robots

WHO:

- Boise area parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Swayne Auditorium Grand Lobby, Northwest Nazarene University

- 623 University Blvd.

This event is organized by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

