TOMORROW: Hundreds to Explore Metro Toledo's Education Options at K-8 School Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred families and community members in the metro Toledo area will explore their options for the upcoming school year at the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund's School Choice School Fair.

WHAT:

- School Choice School Fair

- School information for parents

- Activities for children

WHO:

- Representatives from nearly 40 Toledo area schools

- Home school groups

- Scholarship organizations

- Hundreds of Toledo area families and children

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Franciscan Theatre & Conference Center | 6832 Convent Blvd

The event is hosted by the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

